La-Z-Boy Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $34.9 million or $0.75 per share, up from $22.6 million or $0.48 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.82 per share from $0.52 per share last year.

Consolidated sales increased 2.7% to $459.1 million from $447.2 million last year.

Written same-store sales for the entire La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries network increased 34%.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.50 per share on revenues of $433.73 million.

