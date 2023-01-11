La-Z-Boy (LZB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.54, changing hands as high as $26.02 per share. La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LZB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LZB's low point in its 52 week range is $21.92 per share, with $37.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.79.

