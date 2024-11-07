La Rosa Holdings unveils technology advancements at Growth Summit

La Rosa Holdings (LRHC) announced the commencement of its Growth Summit 2024 in Orlando, Florida, starting at 10 a.m. EST. During the event, the Company will unveil advancements in its proprietary real estate technology. The summit is at capacity, with all 500 tickets claimed. Attendees will gain insights into the latest tools and innovations designed to drive agent success, enhance productivity, and help to position La Rosa as a leader in real estate technology. My Agent Account, La Rosa’s proprietary platform, was designed to empower agents with a comprehensive suite of tools and resources. Serving as a centralized hub, it enables agents to stay connected, informed, and efficient in their daily operations. A key feature of the platform is JAEME, a real estate AI assistant designed to inspire and support agents by providing personalized content that boosts marketing, efficiency, and sales efforts. All La Rosa offices have access to My Agent Account and are required to pay a mandatory monthly or annual subscription fee per agent for it. Highlights of La Rosa Realty’s technology updates to be introduced at the summit include: Lead Generation Solution: La Rosa is excited to debut a new, proprietary lead generation solution, empowering agents with unique growth and engagement opportunities. This initiative aims to not only enable agents to excel in their business but also introduce a significant new revenue stream for La Rosa, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to driving success in the real estate market. White Labeling of JAEME and My Agent Account Ecosystem: As previously announced, in a strategic move to extend its impact, La Rosa intends to offer the entire My Agent Account ecosystem, powered by JAEME, to other brokerages. This approach would create additional revenue streams and foster collaboration among agents and brokerages nationwide. Preview of My Agent Account 4.0: La Rosa will offer an exclusive preview of My Agent Account 4.0, set to launch in 2025, featuring an advanced E-signature Transaction Management module crafted specifically for La Rosa agents. This addition will streamline transaction processes, enhancing agent productivity and reinforcing La Rosa’s commitment to technology.

