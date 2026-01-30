La Rosa Holdings Stock Surges 40%

(RTTNews) - Stock of La Rosa Holdings Corp. (LRHC) are rising about 40 percent during Friday morning trading despite no corporate-related announcements to affect the movement.

The company's shares are currently trading at $4.21 on the Nasdaq, up 40.73 percent. The stock opened at $4.24 and has climbed as high as $4.74 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $2.83 to $344.00.

LRHC closed trading at $2.99 on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.