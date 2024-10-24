News & Insights

La Française de l'Energie's Strong Start to Fiscal 2025

October 24, 2024

La Francaise de l’Energie (FR:FDE) has released an update.

La Française de l’Energie reported a revenue of €7.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, highlighting significant progress in its sustainable energy projects including new cogenerations and a photovoltaic plant. The company is also advancing its renewable natural gas and hydrogen initiatives, aiming for ambitious 2030 targets. These developments position FDE as a key player in the low-carbon energy sector in Europe.

