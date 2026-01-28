L3Harris Technologies to Post Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 29, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.47% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect LHX’s Q4 Results

L3Harris’ fourth-quarter results are expected to benefit from solid execution across all segments, supported by strong defense modernization demand and rising international sales, particularly for resilient communications and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“ISR”) solutions.



Solid momentum in Communication Systems, Integrated Mission Systems and Aerojet Rocketdyne, supported by the expanding classified ISR program and increased missile and munitions production, is expected to have positively influenced the company’s revenue performance in the quarter to be reported.



Ongoing LHX NeXt cost savings and improved program performance are expected to have aided fourth-quarter earnings. However, the U.S. government shutdown and budget uncertainty may have slowed contract awards, export approvals and cash collections, along with customer-related delays in payment, which may have weighed on the company’s bottom line.

Q4 Estimates for LHX Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $5.80 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.76 per share, calling for a year-over-year decrease of 20.5%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for LHX

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for L3Harris Technologies this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.

L3Harris Technologies Inc Price and EPS Surprise

L3Harris Technologies Inc price-eps-surprise | L3Harris Technologies Inc Quote

Earnings ESP: L3Harris has an Earnings ESP of +0.51%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, LHX carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few players from the same sector that also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



Woodward, Inc. WWD is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on Feb. 2, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.41% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s earnings is pegged at $1.63 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 20.7%. The consensus estimate for its sales stands at $891.3 million, calling for a year-over-year jump of 15.4%.



Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 11, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s earnings is pegged at $3.66 per share, calling for a year-over-year rise of 11.9%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $890.2 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 8%.



Draganfly Inc. DPRO is expected to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +13.33% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPRO’s earnings is pegged at a loss of 15 cents, which suggests an increase of 81%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $1.66 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 44.4%.

