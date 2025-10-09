Markets
LHX

L3Harris Expands VAMPIRE System To Counter Growing Drone Threats

October 09, 2025 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc (LHX), Thursday announced that it has expanded its VAMPIRE system to include specialized variants for land, maritime, air, and electronic warfare missions, enhancing its ability to counter small unmanned systems for the U.S. Department of War and allied forces.

According to Integrated Mission Systems President Jon Rambeau, VAMPIRE is a self-contained reconnaissance and precision strike platform that has been supporting European combat operations since 2023 and has successfully destroyed hundreds of enemy drones.

To further enhance L3Harris' counter-drone capabilities in all domains, the updated system now incorporates AI-driven sensors, precision weapons, and electronic jamming tools to increase speed and accuracy in identifying and eliminating unmanned threats.

LHX is currently trading at $307.80, up $1.04 or 0.34 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LHX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.