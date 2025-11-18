L3Harris, EDGE Group Sign MOU To Further Collaboration In The UAE

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies (LHX) and EDGE Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to further collaboration in the UAE. L3Harris and EDGE will pursue national and regional defense opportunities, with the MOU laying a framework for joint research and development in artificial intelligence and autonomy and for deploying these technologies.

Launched in 2019, the UAE's EDGE is an advanced technology group, established to develop disruptive solutions for defence. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.