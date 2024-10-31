L1 Long Short Fund Hosts Insightful Investor Webinar

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. invites investors to an insightful webinar featuring key insights from Joint Managing Director Raphael Lamm and Head of Research Amar Naik. The event will discuss strategies and updates on the fund’s performance, making it a must-attend for those interested in stock market opportunities. Scheduled for October 31, this online session promises valuable information for all attendees.

