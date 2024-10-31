News & Insights

Stocks

L1 Long Short Fund Hosts Insightful Investor Webinar

October 31, 2024 — 01:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. invites investors to an insightful webinar featuring key insights from Joint Managing Director Raphael Lamm and Head of Research Amar Naik. The event will discuss strategies and updates on the fund’s performance, making it a must-attend for those interested in stock market opportunities. Scheduled for October 31, this online session promises valuable information for all attendees.

For further insights into AU:LSF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.