Kyverna Therapeutics Names Greg Martini CFO

(RTTNews) - Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (KYTX), Monday announced the appointment of Greg Martini as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 18.

The late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases said Martini will succeed Marc Grasso.

Martini has been with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. Kyverna will grant Martini an option to purchase 325,000 shares of its common stock Option.

The Company said it is in the process of advancing miv-cel or KYV-101 toward a potential first approval in stiff person syndrome and prepares for its transition to a commercial-stage organization.

Miv-cel is a fully human, autologous, CD19-targeting CAR T-cell therapy with CD28 co-stimulation, designed for potency and tolerability.

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