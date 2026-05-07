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Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. Reports Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

May 07, 2026 — 02:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (KYKOY) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at JPY12.034 billion, or JPY22.99 per share. This compares with JPY6.167 billion, or JPY11.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of JPY17.296 billion or JPY33.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to JPY118.467 billion from JPY104.725 billion last year.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: JPY12.034 Bln. vs. JPY6.167 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY22.99 vs. JPY11.78 last year. -Revenue: JPY118.467 Bln vs. JPY104.725 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 196.76 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 520.000 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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