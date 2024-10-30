Kyocera Alters Shareholding Strategy for Future Growth

Kyocera (JP:6971) has released an update.

Kyocera Corporation has announced changes to its corporate governance strategy regarding cross-shareholdings, specifically deciding to reduce its stake in KDDI Corporation. This decision comes in response to significant shifts in business conditions and aims to secure alternative investment funds for future growth. The company plans to sell one-third of its KDDI shares over the next five years, highlighting its strategic shift to enhance corporate value.

For further insights into JP:6971 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.