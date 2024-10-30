News & Insights

Kyocera Alters Shareholding Strategy for Future Growth

October 30, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Kyocera (JP:6971) has released an update.

Kyocera Corporation has announced changes to its corporate governance strategy regarding cross-shareholdings, specifically deciding to reduce its stake in KDDI Corporation. This decision comes in response to significant shifts in business conditions and aims to secure alternative investment funds for future growth. The company plans to sell one-third of its KDDI shares over the next five years, highlighting its strategic shift to enhance corporate value.

