Kyndryl Extends Partnership With India's Vodafone Idea

(RTTNews) - Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD), a mission-critical enterprise technology services provider, Thursday announced a 3-year partnership extension with India's Vodafone Idea (Vi), a telecom operator that will help reduce manual interventions and operational expenses.

Vodafone Idea, provides voice and data services across 2G, 4G and 5G platforms and is expanding 5G services across 17 circles. To support the growing demand for data and voice, the firm is progressing towards creating a truly 'Digital India' and is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies for a faster customer experience.

"Kyndryl will build and deliver a cyber resilience framework focused on security governance, zero-touch services, data protection, identity and access management, security operations and incident recovery services. Kyndryl will also redesign Vi's cybersecurity architecture to further enhance compliance for anticipated future regulatory frameworks," it said in a statement.

On the overnight trading, Kyndryl's shares were trading at 1.95% higher or 0.46 cents higher at $24.03 on the New York Stock Exchange.

