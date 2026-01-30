KYMR Initiates Dosing in Mid-Stage Asthma Study of Lead Candidate

Kymera Therapeutics KYMR announced that it has begun dosing patients in the phase IIb BREADTH study of KT-621 for moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma. KT-621 is an investigational, first-in-class, once-daily, oral degrader of STAT6, the specific transcription factor responsible for IL-4/IL-13 signaling and the central driver of type II inflammation. KYMR expects to report top-line data from the BREADTH study in late 2027.

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that restricts airways and impairs breathing. Currently available medicines include inhalers and injectable biologics. However, there remains a significant unmet need for an improved treatment option.

Kymera Therapeutics highlighted the medical risks associated with uncontrolled asthma and the ongoing lack of sufficiently effective treatment options, underscoring the need for new therapies. The initiation of patient dosing in the BREADTH study represents a key development step for KT-621 as a potential oral treatment for chronic type II inflammatory diseases, aligning with the company’s strategy to develop convenient, biologics-like oral medicines for conditions with significant unmet need, including asthma.

The global phase BREADTH IIb study is a randomized, dose-ranging study assessing the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of three doses of KT-621 in about 264 adults with moderate to severe eosinophilic asthma over 12 weeks. Baseline eligibility requires patients to have a blood eosinophil count of at least 300 cells/µL, fractional exhaled nitric oxide levels of 25 ppb or higher, and pre-bronchodilator forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) between 40% and 80% of predicted normal. The study’s primary endpoint is the change from baseline in FEV1, with secondary endpoints evaluating additional efficacy, safety, tolerability, and quality-of-life outcomes.

KYMR Pursuing Other Indications With KT-621

Please note that Kymera Therapeutics’ only clinical-stage candidate, KT-621, is simultaneously being evaluated for atopic dermatitis (AD).

In late 2025, KYMR announced positive data from the phase Ib BroADen study, which evaluated KT-621 for treating AD, also known as eczema. Data from the study showed that treatment with the candidate led to deep STAT6 degradation in both the 100 mg and 200 mg doses, with median reductions of 94% in the skin and 98% in the blood, showing that the candidate’s effects in healthy volunteers translated well to AD patients. Treatment with KT-621 also led to strong reductions in disease-relevant type II biomarkers in blood.

KT-621 also demonstrated strong clinical activity across all measured endpoints in the phase Ib BroADen study, including a mean 63% reduction in Eczema Area and Severity Index and a mean 40% reduction in peak pruritus Numerical Rating Scale.

Following such encouraging results, Kymera Therapeutics recently initiated dosing in its phase IIb BROADEN2 study evaluating KT-621 in adolescent and adult patients with moderate to severe AD. This randomized, dose-ranging study is evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of three doses of KT-621 in approximately 200 patients with moderate to severe AD over 16 weeks. KYMR expects to report data from the BROADEN2 study by mid-2027. The candidate enjoys the FDA’s Fast Track designation in the United States for the treatment of moderate to severe AD.

Per Kymera Therapeutics, the concurrent phase IIb studies in AD and asthma are expected to speed KT-621’s development and support dose selection for planned parallel phase III registrational studies across multiple type II indications.

In the absence of a marketed product, the successful development of its pipeline candidates remains the key focus area for Kymera Therapeutics.

KYMR’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Kymera Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

