KYMR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KYMR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.18, changing hands as high as $23.78 per share. Kymera Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KYMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KYMR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.60 per share, with $39.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.68.

