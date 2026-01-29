Kymera Doses First Patient In BREADTH Phase 2b Asthma Trial Of KT-621

(RTTNews) - Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) announced that the first patient has been dosed in its BREADTH Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating KT-621, an oral, highly selective degrader of STAT6, in patients with moderate to severe eosinophilic asthma.

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory lung disease characterized by airway swelling and narrowing, which can make breathing. Current treatments include inhalers and injectable biologics, but there remains significant unmet need for new options.

The BREADTH Phase 2b trial is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study designed to enroll approximately 264 adult patients with moderate to severe eosinophilic asthma over 12 weeks.

Baseline eligibility criteria required patients to have an absolute blood eosinophil count of at least 300 cells/µL, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) level of 25 ppb or higher, and a pre-bronchodilator forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) between 40% and 80% of predicted normal.

The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in FEV1, with secondary endpoints assessing additional safety, efficacy, and quality of life measures. Data from the BREADTH Phase 2b trial is expected in 2027.

KT-621 is also being studied in the ongoing BROADEN2 Phase 2b trial in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) patients, with data expected by mid-2027. The parallel Phase 2b studies in asthma and AD are designed to accelerate KT-621 development and enable dose selection for subsequent Phase 3 registrational studies across multiple Type 2 indications.

KT-621, the first STAT6-directed drug to enter clinical evaluation, is being developed as a once-daily oral therapy targeting IL-4/IL-13 signaling, the central driver of Type 2 inflammation. In earlier Phase 1 studies in atopic dermatitis patients, KT-621 demonstrated deep STAT6 degradation, robust reductions in disease-relevant biomarkers, meaningful clinical improvements, and a favorable safety profile.

The company ended 2025 with $1.6 billion in cash, providing runway into 2029.

KYMR has traded between $19.44 and $103.00 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $71.16, down 1.37%, and rose in the pre-market trading to $73.57, up 3.39%.

