KWEB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

December 15, 2025 — 03:54 pm EST

In trading on Monday, shares of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (Symbol: KWEB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.42, changing hands as low as $36.32 per share. KraneShares CSI China Internet shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average: KraneShares CSI China Internet 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, KWEB's low point in its 52 week range is $27.27 per share, with $43.365 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.30.

