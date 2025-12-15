KWEB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (Symbol: KWEB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.42, changing hands as low as $36.32 per share. KraneShares CSI China Internet shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KWEB's low point in its 52 week range is $27.27 per share, with $43.365 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.