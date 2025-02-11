And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF, which added 200,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of AGIX, in morning trading today Meta Platforms Inc - Class A (META) is down about 0.4%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.2%.
VIDEO: KWEB, AGIX: Big ETF Inflows
