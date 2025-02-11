KWEB, AGIX: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, which added 14,800,000 units, or a 8.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of KWEB, in morning trading today PDD is up about 0.1%, and Kanzhun is lower by about 3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF, which added 200,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of AGIX, in morning trading today Meta Platforms Inc - Class A (META) is down about 0.4%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.2%.

