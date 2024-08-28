Kuya Kicks Off Drill Program at Silver Kings Project in Ontario

Kuya Silver (CSE:KUYA,OTCQB:KUYAF) has started the first phase of a 2024 drilling program at its Silver Kings project, located in a historic silver-mining district in Cobalt, Northern Ontario.

"It's great to have a drill back on site again at the Silver Kings Project, especially given the accomplishments that Kuya Silver made here in 2023,” said David Lewis, vice president of exploration.

“We've updated and refined our technical skillset and I'm looking forward to testing and expanding our discoveries in this world-class historic mining district," he added in a Monday (August 27) release.

The company plans to test for high-grade silver-cobalt mineralization at depth at Silver Kings. The project covers 16,000 hectares, and Kuya is looking to complete 10,000 meters of drilling across multiple phases.

Initial drilling will focus on three key targets: Frontier NW, Campbell-Crawford and Airgiod.

According to Kuya, these areas were chosen based on prior exploration results, including trenching and drilling conducted in 2023, which revealed significant mineralization in these zones.

The Frontier NW target is situated 350 meters northwest of the past-producing Frontier mine, which yielded 7 million ounces of silver and 1.7 million pounds of cobalt. The area is hosted by the 400 meter long Hammerstrom fault.

Previous drilling in 2018 intersected anomalous to mid-grade silver-cobalt mineralization, and further exploration in 2023 uncovered three fault-hosted veins holding silver, cobalt and nickel.

In addition to the Frontier NW target, drilling will focus on the Campbell-Crawford and Airgiod targets. Historically, both areas were separate mining claims, but are now part of a continuous property under Kuya's control.

At least six mineralized veins have been identified and traced at depth after Kuya's discovery of bonanza-grade silver in the area in 2023. The current program will focus on interpreting high-grade mineralized shoots at Campbell-Crawford, and on following up on surface veins, fault zones and historic project mineralization at Airgiod.

Aside from Silver Kings, Kuya holds the Bethania silver mine in Peru, where it started production in May. The company is pursuing what it calls a dual-track strategy as it progresses both assets.

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

