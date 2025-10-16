Kuros 9-month Revenue Up 77%; Raises 2025 Sales Guidance

(RTTNews) - Kuros Biosciences (KURN.SW) reported that, for the first nine months of 2025, total group revenue was $101.1 million, up by 77% compared with the same period in 2024. Revenue from Direct MagnetOs product sales rose 76% year-on-year to $99.7 million. The Group achieved an EBITDA of $7.4 million for the first nine months of 2025, up from $1.6 million in the prior-year period. Excluding tariff, adjusted EBITDA was $12.2 million compared to $6.5 million, prior year.

The Group said it is raising sales guidance and now expects growth of at least 70% for 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.