Kuros 9-month Revenue Up 77%; Raises 2025 Sales Guidance

October 16, 2025 — 02:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kuros Biosciences (KURN.SW) reported that, for the first nine months of 2025, total group revenue was $101.1 million, up by 77% compared with the same period in 2024. Revenue from Direct MagnetOs product sales rose 76% year-on-year to $99.7 million. The Group achieved an EBITDA of $7.4 million for the first nine months of 2025, up from $1.6 million in the prior-year period. Excluding tariff, adjusted EBITDA was $12.2 million compared to $6.5 million, prior year.

The Group said it is raising sales guidance and now expects growth of at least 70% for 2025.

