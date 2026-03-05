Markets
KURA

Kura Oncology Inc. Q4 Loss Increases

March 05, 2026 — 06:45 am EST

(RTTNews) - Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) reported Loss for its fourth quarter of -$80.999 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$80.999 million, or -$0.92 per share. This compares with -$19.217 million, or -$0.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 67.8% to $17.336 million from $53.883 million last year.

Kura Oncology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$80.999 Mln. vs. -$19.217 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.92 vs. -$0.22 last year. -Revenue: $17.336 Mln vs. $53.883 Mln last year.

