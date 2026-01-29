Markets

Kumho Petro Chemical Earnings Drop In Q4

January 29, 2026 — 01:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kumho Petro Chemical Co., Ltd (011785.KS, 011780.KS), on Thursday, reported its net income for the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company decreased to KRW 2.73 billion from KRW 61.43 billion in the previous year.

Operating income declined to KRW 1.51 billion from KRW 9.97 billion in the prior year.

Sales decreased to KRW 1.58 trillion from 1.81 trillion in the prior year.

On Wednesday, Kumho Petro Chemical is 2.03% lesser at KRW 144,900 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.