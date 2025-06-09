Bitcoin Magazine



KULR Technology Joins Bitcoin for Corporations, Increases Holdings to 920 BTC

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR), a Bitcoin First Company and global leader in sustainable energy management, announced that it has joined the Bitcoin for Corporations (BFC) initiative, an institutional platform by Strategy and Bitcoin Magazine to promote corporate Bitcoin adoption.

$KULR is proud to join the "@BitcoinforCorporations” initiative by @Strategy and @BitcoinMagazine, strengthening its Bitcoin First approach.

The company now holds 920 BTC, worth $91M, as part of its growing Bitcoin treasury strategy.https://t.co/TZ7tyw1Dsw pic.twitter.com/gK9vDlpkcQ — KULR Technology (@KULRTech) June 9, 2025

The initiative is made to support publicly traded companies in integrating Bitcoin into their corporate treasury strategies and balance sheets. Participating organizations gain access to institutional-grade tools, frameworks, and peer networks that support the responsible management and expansion of Bitcoin holdings. KULR’s role as an Executive Member of BFC aligns with its strategy to position Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset.

“Our commitment to Bitcoin for Corporations reflects a strong conviction in Bitcoin’s long-term value as a monetary asset,” CEO of KULR Michael Mo, commented. “As KULR continues to scale its Bitcoin treasury, we welcome the chance to align with other institutions pioneering this shift in corporate treasury management.”

KULR also has increased its Bitcoin treasury by $13 million, bringing total holdings to 920 BTC, at an average acquisition price of $98,760 per bitcoin. The company’s total Bitcoin investment now stands at $91 million. The latest purchase was made at an average price of $107,861 per bitcoin. Year to date, KULR has delivered a 260% return on its Bitcoin holdings. They use a strategic mix of cash reserves and its At-The-Market (ATM) equity program to fund their acquisitions.

JUST IN: Publicly traded KULR buys an additional 118.6 #Bitcoin for $13 million. pic.twitter.com/PJ29hsOk22 June 9, 2025

On July 25, 2024, at the 2024 Bitcoin Conference, Strategy and Bitcoin Magazine announced the launch of Bitcoin for Corporations, a new initiative designed to help companies integrate Bitcoin into their treasury strategies. The program provides corporate leaders with educational resources, practical tools, and access to a network of peers and experts. It includes a co-branded web platform offering specialized content, newsletters, and success stories, as well as VIP access to events.

“The ‘Bitcoin for Corporations’ initiative is a significant step towards accelerating corporate Bitcoin adoption,” added Co-founder and former CEO of Strategy Michael Saylor. “By combining our expertise, resources and reach, along with Bitcoin Magazine we aim to create a robust platform that educates and supports corporations in implementing Bitcoin strategies.”

