KULR Technology Increases Bitcoin Holdings to $101 Million

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: KULR) announced it has expanded its Bitcoin treasury to $101 million after acquiring approximately $10 million in additional bitcoin at an average price of $108,884 per BTC.

KULR has acquired 90 BTC for ~ 10 million at ~ $108,884 per #bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 291% YTD. As of 7/9/25, we hodl 1021 $BTC acquired for ~ $101 million at ~ $98,627 per bitcoin. $KULR pic.twitter.com/aXyB0AABsr — Michael Mo (@michaelmokulr) July 10, 2025

The company’s total bitcoin holdings have risen to 1,021 BTC, in line with its Bitcoin treasury strategy launched in December 2024, which commits up to 90% of surplus cash reserves to bitcoin as a primary treasury asset.

“Bitcoin has outpaced every major asset class in 11 of the last 14 years, often by a significant margin,” said the CEO of KULR Michael Mo. “The price cycles, however, will remain unpredictable, hash rate is volatile, and even energy markets can shift rapidly… In contrast, a dual-pronged model allows KULR to capture the greater margin, whether from hash price, coin price, or both, all while strengthening our treasury resiliency.”

Year to date, KULR reports a BTC yield of 291.2%, reflecting the growth in bitcoin per share through a mix of surplus cash, a Coinbase credit facility, and its at-the-market (ATM) equity program. The company’s BTC gain stands at 633 BTC, valued at over $70 million, with a multiple of net asset value (mNAV) of 2.24.

“BTC Yield is calculated as the percentage change period-to-period in the ratio of the Company’s bitcoin holdings to its Assumed Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding,” the company stated. “This KPI helps assess the effectiveness of KULR’s bitcoin acquisition strategy in a manner KULR believes drives shareholder value.”

“The trading price of KULR’s common stock is influenced by multiple factors beyond bitcoin holdings, and BTC Yield does not predict or reflect the stock’s market value,” KULR said. “Investors should consider this metric as a supplementary tool and refer to the Company’s financial statements and SEC filings for additional information about the Company’s financial position.”

The announcement comes one day after KULR revealed the successful deployment of 3,570 Bitmain S19 XP 140T mining machines in Asuncion, Paraguay. This upgrade brings KULR’s total Bitcoin mining capacity to 750 petahash per second (PH/s), with a target of reaching 1.25 exahash per second (EH/s) by late summer.

“We view our Bitcoin holdings as long term holdings and expect to continue to accumulate bitcoin,” KULR stated in its filing. “We have not set any specific target for the amount of Bitcoin we seek to hold.”

