KULR Technology Group Secures Acquisition of M35A Battery Cells by Leading U.S. Space Company

KULR Technology Group sells NASA-certified M35A battery cells to a private space company, enhancing energy solutions for aerospace applications.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. has announced that a prominent U.S. private space company has acquired its NASA-certified M35A battery cells for use in spaceflight programs, emphasizing the growing demand for KULR’s advanced energy solutions. The M35A cells, integral to NASA's Artemis II mission, will also be part of KULR's new 400 watt-hour K1 Space battery, which will undergo NASA safety review soon. Designed to meet stringent NASA standards, these cells offer high reliability and energy density, making them suitable for space conditions. KULR aims to expand its collaboration with NASA to enhance America's Strategic Battery Reserve, ensuring access to top-quality energy solutions for aerospace and defense. CEO Michael Mo highlighted the endorsement of M35A cells by a leading private space company as a testament to their performance.

A prominent private U.S. space company has acquired KULR's NASA-certified M35A battery cells, indicating increasing demand for KULR’s energy solutions in the aerospace sector.

The M35A battery cells are being integrated into spaceflight programs and are already part of NASA’s Artemis II mission, enhancing KULR's reputation and visibility in the industry.

KULR's innovative 400 watt-hour K1 Space battery, which incorporates the M35A cells, is set for completion and will undergo NASA safety board review, further establishing the company's commitment to safety and performance standards.

KULR is actively working to expand America’s Strategic Battery Reserve, which broadens access to compliant cell formats and supports aerospace and defense initiatives, thus solidifying its market position as a trusted energy solutions provider.

Potential over-reliance on a single prominent private space company for sales could pose risks if that partnership fails or diminishes.

Announcement of including bitcoin as a primary asset in its treasury may raise concerns among investors regarding the volatility and risk associated with cryptocurrency investments.

Forward-looking statements indicate that actual results may differ materially, emphasizing inherent risks and uncertainties in the company’s projections and future performance.

What are KULR Technology Group's primary products?

KULR specializes in advanced energy management solutions, including NASA-certified battery cells like the M35A and the K1 Space battery.

Who has acquired KULR's M35A battery cells?

A prominent private U.S. space company has acquired KULR's NASA-certified M35A battery cells for their spaceflight programs.

What standards do M35A battery cells meet?

The M35A battery cells are designed to meet NASA's rigorous 20793 standards, ensuring reliability and performance in space missions.

What is KULR's partnership with NASA focused on?

KULR's ongoing partnership with NASA aims to expand America's Strategic Battery Reserve and improve access to 20793-compliant cell technologies.

How does KULR ensure quality in their battery products?

KULR provides traceable battery cells with comprehensive screening data, lot numbers, and serial numbers for full transparency and quality assurance.

HOUSTON, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





KULR Technology Group, Inc.





(NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leader in advanced energy management solutions, is proud to announce that a prominent private U.S. space company has acquired its NASA-certified M35A battery cells for integration into their spaceflight programs. This milestone underscores the growing demand for KULR’s high-performance, cost-effective energy solutions.This latest purchase highlights the M35A’s versatility and KULR’s ability to support both commercial and government aerospace initiatives. Already an integral component of NASA’s Artemis II mission, the M35A cells are also being incorporated into KULR’s innovative 400 watt-hour K1 Space battery, which is set for completion this month and will undergo NASA safety board review soon after.





Designed to meet NASA’s rigorous 20793 standards, the M35A cells offer an unparalleled combination of reliability, energy density, and adaptability. With a proven energy density of 214 watt-hours per kilogram at C/20 and -20°C, these cells are ideally suited for the demanding conditions of space missions. Following the Company’s December 2024 launch of the M35A’s immediate availability which streamlines procurement, providing customers with a ready-to-use solution that balances affordability with the highest safety and performance requirements. Each cell is traceable with comprehensive screening data, lot numbers, and serial numbers, ensuring full transparency and quality assurance.





“We are proud to deliver cutting-edge energy solutions that meet the highest industry standards while remaining cost-effective,” said KULR CEO Michael Mo. “Having a leading private space company select our M35A cells is a strong endorsement of their performance and practicality. Our continued collaboration with NASA and our commercial partners keeps KULR at the forefront of space-ready energy innovation.”





As part of its ongoing partnership with NASA, KULR is actively working to expand America’s Strategic Battery Reserve, broadening access to 20793-compliant cell formats and technologies. This initiative is designed to accelerate the availability of high-quality energy solutions for aerospace and defense applications.





This achievement further solidifies KULR’s position as a trusted provider of advanced energy solutions, driving forward space exploration with products that combine reliability, efficiency, and availability.







About KULR Technology Group Inc.







KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) delivers cutting edge energy storage solutions for space, aerospace, and defense by leveraging a foundation of in-house battery design expertise, comprehensive cell and battery testing suite, and battery fabrication and production capabilities. The Company’s holistic offering allows delivery of commercial-off-the-shelf and custom next generation energy storage systems in rapid timelines for a fraction of the cost compared to traditional programs. On December 4, 2024, KULR announced that its Board of Directors has agreed to include bitcoin as a primary asset in its treasury program and committed to allocating up to 90% of its surplus cash to the acquisition of bitcoin. For more information, please visit



www.kulrtechnology.com



.







