KULR Technology Group (KULR) Price Target Decreased by 79.17% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for KULR Technology Group (NYSEAM:KULR) has been revised to $10.20 / share. This is a decrease of 79.17% from the prior estimate of $48.96 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 160.87% from the latest reported closing price of $3.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in KULR Technology Group. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 26.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KULR is 0.03%, an increase of 428.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 64.52% to 10,034K shares. The put/call ratio of KULR is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,068K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 818K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 692K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 468K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 414K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company.

