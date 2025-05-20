KULR Technology Group, Inc. Increases Bitcoin Treasury to $78 Million with Additional $9 Million Acquisition

KULR Technology Group increased its bitcoin holdings to $78 million, achieving a 220.2% BTC Yield year-to-date.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. has announced an increase in its bitcoin acquisitions, adding $9 million to its Bitcoin Treasury, which now totals $78 million and comprises 800.3 BTC, acquired at an average price of $103,234 per bitcoin. This move aligns with the company's strategy to allocate up to 90% of its surplus cash to bitcoin, a plan initiated in December 2024. KULR aims to enhance shareholder value through its Bitcoin Treasury strategy, measuring performance via a key indicator known as BTC Yield, which reflects the growth of its bitcoin holdings relative to its shares. However, the company emphasizes that BTC Yield is not a traditional financial metric and should be considered alongside its broader financial standing. KULR continues to focus on disciplined financial management while delivering advanced energy solutions.

Potential Positives

KULR Technology Group has successfully increased its Bitcoin acquisitions for its Bitcoin Treasury by an additional $9 million, bringing the total to $78 million, which demonstrates a strong commitment to its cryptocurrency strategy.

The Company holds 800.3 BTC and has achieved a remarkable BTC Yield of 220.2% year to date, indicating effective management and growth of its bitcoin investment strategy.

This strategic move further aligns with KULR's commitment to allocate up to 90% of its surplus cash reserves for bitcoin acquisitions as part of its treasury program, showcasing confidence in the asset and potential for future growth.

Potential Negatives

The company's decision to allocate up to 90% of its surplus cash to bitcoin acquisitions may raise concerns about liquidity, particularly ifbitcoin pricesdecline significantly.

The BTC Yield, while presented as a key performance indicator, is not a traditional measure of financial performance and may mislead investors regarding the company's overall financial health.

This press release lacks transparency about how fluctuations in bitcoin holdings could impact the company's operations and financial obligations, which may leave investors uncertain about potential risks.

FAQ

What is KULR Technology Group's total bitcoin acquisition as of May 2025?

KULR Technology Group has increased its bitcoin acquisitions to a total of $78 million, holding 800.3 BTC.

How has KULR funded its bitcoin acquisitions?

KULR funds its bitcoin acquisitions through surplus cash and its At-The-Market (ATM) equity program.

What does BTC Yield indicate for KULR?

BTC Yield is a key performance indicator that measures the effectiveness of KULR’s bitcoin acquisition strategy and its impact on shareholder value.

What should investors consider regarding BTC Yield?

Investors should view BTC Yield as a supplementary metric and refer to KULR's financial statements for a complete picture of its financial position.

Where can I find more information about KULR Technology Group?

For more details, visit KULR Technology Group's website at www.kulr.ai.

$KULR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $KULR stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



HOUSTON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





KULR Technology Group, Inc.





(NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a global leader in sustainable energy management, today announced it has increased its bitcoin acquisitions for its Bitcoin Treasury by an additional $9 million to reach a total of $78 million in bitcoin acquisitions. The additional bitcoin were acquired at a weighted average price of $103,234 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. The Company now holds 800.3 BTC.





This strategic move aligns with KULR’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy announced on December 4, 2024, wherein the Company committed up to 90% of its surplus cash reserves to be held in bitcoin.







BTC Yield as a Key Performance Indicator







Year to date, KULR has achieved a BTC Yield of 220.2%, leveraging a combination of surplus cash and its At-The-Market (ATM) equity program to fund acquisitions.





KULR uses "BTC Yield" as a key performance indicator (KPI) for its Bitcoin Treasury strategy. BTC Yield is calculated as the percentage change period-to-period in the ratio of the Company’s bitcoin holdings to its Assumed Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding. This KPI helps assess the effectiveness of KULR’s bitcoin acquisition strategy in a manner KULR believes drives shareholder value.







Important Considerations Regarding BTC Yield







BTC Yield is intended to provide insights into KULR’s bitcoin acquisition strategy but should not be interpreted as a measure of operating performance, financial return, or liquidity. It is not equivalent to traditional yield metrics, nor does it account for the Company’s liabilities or broader financial position.





The trading price of KULR’s common stock is influenced by multiple factors beyond bitcoin holdings, and BTC Yield does not predict or reflect the stock's market value. Investors should consider this metric as a supplementary tool and refer to the Company’s financial statements and SEC filings for additional information about the Company’s financial position.





KULR remains committed to its strategic goals of advancing shareholder value while adhering to disciplined financial management.





For additional details, please visit



www.kulr.ai



.







No Offer or Solicitation







This press release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of KULR Technology Group Inc., nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of such securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About KULR Technology Group Inc.







KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) delivers cutting edge energy storage solutions for space, aerospace, and defense by leveraging a foundation of in-house battery design expertise, comprehensive cell and battery testing suite, and battery fabrication and production capabilities. The Company’s holistic offering allows delivery of commercial-off-the-shelf and custom next generation energy storage systems in rapid timelines for a fraction of the cost compared to traditional programs. On December 4, 2024, KULR announced that its Board of Directors has agreed to include bitcoin as a primary asset in its treasury program and committed to allocating up to 90% of its surplus cash to the acquisition of bitcoin. For more information, please visit



www.kulr.ai



.







