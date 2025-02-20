KULR Technology Group Achieves AS9100 Certification, Bolstering Position in Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing

KULR Technology Group achieved AS9100 certification, enhancing its credibility in aerospace and defense manufacturing.

Quiver AI Summary

KULR Technology Group, Inc. has announced that its headquarters facility in Webster, Texas, has achieved AS9100 certification, enhancing its position in the aerospace and defense manufacturing sectors. This certification signifies KULR’s commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, as stated by CTO Will Walker. AS9100 is an internationally recognized quality management standard for design and delivery of aerospace and defense products, ensuring a structured approach to quality management. The certification positions KULR for growth in expanding its customer base and partnerships, particularly with organizations like NASA, and reinforces its role as a trusted partner in mission-critical defense applications. KULR continues to focus on delivering advanced thermal management and battery technologies for demanding environments in the aerospace and defense industries.

Potential Positives

KULR Technology Group has achieved AS9100 certification, enhancing its reputation for quality, safety, and customer satisfaction in the aerospace and defense manufacturing sectors.

The certification positions KULR for future growth opportunities, including expanding its customer base and seeking additional partnerships in aerospace and defense.

KULR's certification amplifies its role as a reliable partner for mission-critical defense applications, particularly relating to its collaboration with NASA.

The achievement of AS9100 certification demonstrates KULR's commitment to operational excellence and product reliability, critical for success in demanding aerospace and defense environments.

Potential Negatives

KULR's recent announcement may highlight a reliance on certification for credibility, suggesting that prior to the AS9100 certification, the company may have lacked sufficient quality assurance to win contracts in the aerospace and defense sectors.

The mention of forward-looking statements raises concerns about the unpredictability of KULR's future performance, indicating potential risks that could affect investor confidence.

Including bitcoin as a primary asset in their treasury program may expose the company to volatility and risk associated with cryptocurrency investments, potentially distracting from their core business focus.

FAQ

What is AS9100 certification?

AS9100 certification is a globally recognized quality management standard for organizations in the aerospace and defense sectors.

How does AS9100 certification benefit KULR?

The certification enhances KULR’s operational excellence, product reliability, and positions the company for growth in aerospace and defense partnerships.

Where is KULR's headquarters located?

KULR Technology Group’s headquarters is located in Webster, Texas, near NASA's Johnson Space Center.

What types of products does KULR provide?

KULR manufactures custom and commercial-off-the-shelf thermal management, vibration reduction, and battery technology solutions.

How does KULR ensure customer satisfaction?

KULR prioritizes quality, safety, and reliability through its structured quality management system and commitment to customer needs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KULR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $KULR stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Certification will Strengthen KULR’s Position in Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Sector







HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





KULR Technology Group, Inc.





(NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leader in advanced energy management platforms, today announced their Webster, Texas headquarters facility has achieved AS9100 certification. This certification is a significant milestone confirming KULR’s commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction within the aerospace and defense manufacturing sectors.





“The AS9100 certification reflects KULR’s dedication to producing the highest-quality products within the aerospace and defense industries,” said KULR Chief Technology Officer Will Walker. “With customer satisfaction at the forefront, we will continue to manufacture custom and commercial-off-the-shelf products that uphold the superior quality, safety, and reliability we are known for.”





AS9100 is the globally recognized quality management standard for organizations that design, develop, or provide aerospace, defense, and aviation products and services. With requirements set by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG), achievement of the certification attests that a company has implemented a structured, process-based quality management system that enhances operational excellence and product reliability. AS9100 certification underscores KULR’s ability to produce thermal solutions that meet the demands of the aerospace and defense industries.





Through AS9100 certification, KULR is well positioned for future growth such as broadening its customer base and pursuing additional aerospace and defense partnerships. This will also enhance existing partnerships for space and military applications---such as the Company’s work with NASA, whose Johnson Space Center is located near KULR’s certified Webster headquarters facility, just outside of Houston.





KULR’s achievement also further solidifies its role as a trusted partner for mission-critical defense applications. With an elevated quality assurance framework demonstrating advanced safety and reliability, KULR will continue to provide cutting edge thermal management, vibration reduction, and battery technology solutions for defense contractors working in the most demanding of environments.







About KULR Technology Group Inc.







KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) delivers cutting edge energy storage solutions for space, aerospace, and defense by leveraging a foundation of in-house battery design expertise, comprehensive cell and battery testing suite, and battery fabrication and production capabilities. The Company’s holistic offering allows delivery of commercial-off-the-shelf and custom next generation energy storage systems in rapid timelines for a fraction of the cost compared to traditional programs. On December 4, 2024, KULR announced that its Board of Directors has agreed to include bitcoin as a primary asset in its treasury program and committed to allocating up to 90% of its surplus cash to the acquisition of bitcoin. For more information, please visit



www.kulrtechnology.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2024, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely based on management’s best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Relations:







KULR Technology Group, Inc.





Phone: 858-866-8478 x 847





Email:



ir@kulrtechnology.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.