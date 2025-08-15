Key Points KULR Technology Group reported a swing to profitability for Q2 2025, with GAAP EPS of $0.22 versus a loss in the prior year.

Revenue (GAAP) was $3.97 million for Q2 2025, up 63% year over year and above estimates, driven by record product sales and Bitcoin-related gains.

Gross margin (GAAP) declined to 18% in Q2 2025, and operating losses widened despite the strong top-line growth.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

KULR Technology Group (NYSEMKT:KULR), a developer of next-generation battery safety and thermal management solutions, released its Q2 2025 earnings on August 14, 2025. The standout highlight was a marked swing to profitability, as the company reported GAAP earnings per share of $0.22, far outpacing analyst expectations of a $0.16 per-share loss. Revenue (GAAP) was $3.97 million, exceeding the consensus estimate of $3.5 million and reflecting a 63% year-over-year increase. The company attributed its net profit mainly to gains from the revaluation of its Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) holdings. However, gross margin (GAAP) shrank to 18% from 24% in the prior year, and operating losses widened, pointing to rising costs.

The period was notable for robust product sales and aggressive expansion into Bitcoin mining and treasury activities. Overall, KULR posted headline financial gains but also saw key cost metrics move higher.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.22 ($0.16) ($0.26) $0.48 Revenue (GAAP) $3.97 million $3.5 million $2.43 million 63 % Gross Margin 18 % 24 % (6 pp) SG&A Expenses $6.94 million $4.59 million 51.2 % Operating Loss ($9.45 million) ($5.33 million) N/A

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

KULR Technology Group specializes in advanced battery safety, energy storage, and thermal management products. It provides solutions for space, defense, robotics, and industrial sectors. Its business leverages expertise in lithium-ion battery safety and develops products engineered for harsh environments, such as space or deep-sea applications.

In recent quarters, the company has concentrated on expanding its energy storage offerings, integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into battery management, and pursuing strategic partnerships in robotics and exoskeletons. A new emphasis on a Bitcoin treasury strategy has also emerged, with the company now counting digital assets as a critical balance sheet pillar. The company's key success factors include scaling sales in energy storage, strengthening verticals in aerospace and robotics, and managing the risks and volatility of substantial Bitcoin holdings.

Quarter Highlights: Financials, Operations, and New Ventures

Total revenue (GAAP) surged 63% year-over-year, beating analyst estimates by over $470,000 (GAAP). Growth was propelled by record product sales and expanding product lines. However, gross margin (GAAP) fell to 18%, down 6 points from Q2 2024. The company cited unanticipated labor costs as the main driver of this margin compression. Research and development expenses jumped 86% to $2.44 million compared to the same period last year. These higher costs contributed to a wider operating loss of $9.45 million.

KULR's profit was primarily due to unrealized gains on Bitcoin holdings. It reported possessing 1,021 Bitcoin as of July 10, 2025, and spent approximately $101 million on acquisitions year to date. It uses an internally defined "BTC yield" metric to track performance, which showed 291.2% growth year to date. The Bitcoin-driven profit, though substantial for headline earnings, is considered non-operating income and is highly volatile. The company also secured a $20 million credit line and ongoing share sales to fund further Bitcoin purchases. Operating results from the core business remained loss-making.

Key operational achievements centered on new product launches in the battery and robotics verticals. In energy storage, KULR shipped the K1S 500 XLT, a lightweight, compact space sector battery using advanced lithium-ion cells and a next-generation battery management system (BMS). In aerospace and defense, it completed demonstrations for its K1G Ballistic Proof Battery and delivered a pressure-tolerant subsea battery to a major partner. The company's M35A battery cells, certified by NASA, were also selected by a prominent private U.S. space firm for new missions. These products are built to handle harsh environments, emphasizing reliability, safety, and performance for mission-critical applications.

KULR moved further into robotics by launching a partnership to distribute and co-develop German Bionic's Exoskeleton products in North America. These wearable robotic exoskeletons are designed to augment industrial and healthcare workers, offering AI-powered physical support for lifting and repetitive tasks. The initiative targets the global wearable robotics market, projected to exceed $41.5 billion by 2033. This segment is early in commercialization, but leadership described strong initial feedback and a dedicated business unit called KULR AI & Robotics.

On its Bitcoin strategy, KULR continued to accumulate coins as a treasury asset and reported major achievements in its in-house mining operations. Mining capacity reached 750 petahash per second, with a stated target of 1.25 exahash per second by late summer. The combination of direct acquisitions and mining positions Bitcoin as a central component of the company's balance sheet, but management and filings repeatedly caution that unrealized crypto gains do not reflect improvements in the operational business. Additionally, a 1-for-8 reverse stock split was completed.

Looking Ahead

Management did not issue formal guidance for revenue or earnings for the next quarter or the remainder of fiscal 2025. Previous commentary suggested a goal to double revenue by year-end, but this target was not reiterated with the Q2 2025 results.

Investors should watch closely how KULR manages gross margins and controls operating costs, especially as it accelerates investment in new markets and innovative product lines. The company continues to fund operations and expansion through a combination of credit facilities, equity sales, and digital asset strategies. KULR does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.