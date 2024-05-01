Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC):

Earnings: -$102.68 million in Q2 vs. $15.04 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.83 in Q2 vs. $0.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$53.25 million or -$0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.24 per share Revenue: $172.07 million in Q2 vs. $173.02 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.27 - $0.33 Next quarter revenue guidance: $170 - $190 Mln

