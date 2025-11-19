Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $6.37 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $12.11 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.99 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $177.55 million from $181.31 million last year.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.37 Mln. vs. $12.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $177.55 Mln vs. $181.31 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.33 +/- 10% Next quarter revenue guidance: $190 Mln +/- $10 Mln

