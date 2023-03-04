Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries said on March 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 23, 2023 will receive the payment on April 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $53.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.80%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 3.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.20% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kulicke and Soffa Industries is $65.02. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.20% from its latest reported closing price of $53.65.

The projected annual revenue for Kulicke and Soffa Industries is $864MM, a decrease of 29.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kulicke and Soffa Industries. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLIC is 0.25%, an increase of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 73,405K shares. The put/call ratio of KLIC is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,391K shares representing 11.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,741K shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 0.23% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,699K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,782K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 5.51% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,303K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,244K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 5.94% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,091K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,342K shares, representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,110K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,447K shares, representing an increase of 31.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 33.09% over the last quarter.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

