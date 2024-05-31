Kula Gold Seeks Quotation for New Shares

Kula Gold Limited (AU:KGD) has released an update.

Kula Gold Limited has announced an application for the quotation of new securities on the ASX, with 10,750,000 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted as of May 31, 2024. This move represents a significant step for the company as it seeks to expand its financial horizons in the stock market.

