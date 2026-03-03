Kuehne+Nagel Q4 Net Income Declines

Markets
(RTTNews) - Kuehne+Nagel International (KNIN.SW) reported that its fourth quarter net income declined to 164 million Swiss francs from 315 million francs, prior year. EBIT was 213 million francs compared to 421 million francs. Recurring EBIT was 335 million francs compared to 421 million francs. Net turnover declined to 5.95 billion francs from 6.76 billion francs.

The Group generated net turnover of 24.5 billion francs in fiscal 2025. Recurring EBIT was 1.4 billion francs, while earnings amounted to 925 million francs.

For 2026, Kuehne+Nagel expects a group recurring EBIT result in the range of 1.2 to 1.4 billion Swiss francs.

At last close, Kuehne+Nagel shares were trading at 182.00 francs.

