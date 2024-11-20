Kuaishou Technology Relocates Hong Kong Office

Kuaishou Technology Class B (HK:1024) has released an update.
Kuaishou Technology has announced a change in the address of its principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective November 20, 2024. The new location is at Two International Finance Centre, a prominent financial hub in the city. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain a strong presence in the financial markets.
