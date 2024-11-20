Kuaishou Technology Relocates Hong Kong Office

Kuaishou Technology Class B (HK:1024) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kuaishou Technology has announced a change in the address of its principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective November 20, 2024. The new location is at Two International Finance Centre, a prominent financial hub in the city. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain a strong presence in the financial markets.

For further insights into HK:1024 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.