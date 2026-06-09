Is KTOS Building a Growth Engine in Hypersonics & Autonomous Systems?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS continues to gain momentum in its Unmanned Systems segment, one of the company's key growth drivers. Revenues from the business grew nearly 31% organically, primarily supported by increased activity on the XQ-58A Valkyrie program. The segment also returned to operating profitability, reflecting the benefits of higher production volumes, improved execution, and greater operating leverage as the program scales.



The company’s Government Solutions segment also posted solid results. Defense Rocket Systems, Turbine Technologies, and Microwave Products all generated double-digit growth, with Defense Rocket Systems revenues increasing nearly 46% year over year. These businesses are increasingly aligned with Pentagon priorities surrounding missile defense, hypersonic weapons, propulsion systems, and advanced radar technologies.



Management believes a broader recapitalization of the U.S. defense industrial base is underway. As a result, Kratos Defense is investing aggressively in manufacturing facilities, hypersonic integration capabilities, drone production capacity, propulsion technologies, radar programs, and microwave electronics infrastructure. The company expects these investments to position it for larger production opportunities over the next several years.



A particularly important long-term initiative is Kratos Defense’s plan to produce approximately 40 Valkyrie aircraft annually by the end of 2027. The company is also expanding investments in solid rocket motors, jet engines for drones and missiles, and hypersonic systems, all of which could benefit from increasing defense modernization efforts.

Defense Companies Benefiting From Similar Trends

Other defense companies positioned to benefit from growing investments in autonomous systems, missile defense, and next-generation military technologies include:



Lockheed Martin LMT continues to expand its presence in missile defense, advanced aircraft, and hypersonic programs, making it a major beneficiary of modernization spending.



RTX Corporation RTX remains a leading supplier of missile systems, radar technologies, and air defense solutions that are increasingly important in evolving military strategies.

KTOS Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share indicates an increase of 32.73% year over year.



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KTOS Stock Trades at a Discount

In terms of valuation, KTOS’ forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 5.75X, a discount to the industry’s average of 12.34X.



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KTOS Stock’s Price Performance

In the past three months, KTOS’ shares have lost 35.1% compared with the industry’s 0.2% decline.



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KTOS’ Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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