KT&G Corp. Earnings Up In Q1

(RTTNews) - KT&G Corp. (033780.KS), a tobacco company, on Thursday reported that net income increased while operating income decreased in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 380.54 billion from KRW 255.62 billion in the prior year.

Operating income decreased to KRW 364.58 billion from KRW 285.56 billion in the prior year.

Sales increased to KRW 1.70 trillion from KRW 1.49 trillion in the previous year.

KT&G is currently trading 0.74% higher at KRW 176,700 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.