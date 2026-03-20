KTF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (Symbol: KTF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.02, changing hands as low as $8.92 per share. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KTF's low point in its 52 week range is $8.48 per share, with $9.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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