KTB Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/9/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/9/25, Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.52, payable on 9/19/25. As a percentage of KTB's recent stock price of $80.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Kontoor Brands Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when KTB shares open for trading on 9/9/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KTB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.59% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KTB's low point in its 52 week range is $50.80 per share, with $96.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.78.

In Friday trading, Kontoor Brands Inc shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

