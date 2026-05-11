K+S Aktiengesellschaft Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) reported a sharply higher first-quarter result and raised its full-year 2026 earnings outlook, citing a strong de-icing salt season, better-than-expected agriculture volumes and prices, and favorable currency assumptions.

Chief Executive Officer Christian Meyer said first-quarter EBITDA was “almost 40% above the prior year quarter” at nearly EUR 280 million. Free cash flow reached EUR 87 million, while cash capital expenditures totaled EUR 126 million.

Meyer said the quarter benefited from two main factors. First, the company’s de-icing salt business performed strongly due to winter weather, with demand continuing to exceed expectations in the second half of the quarter. Second, the agriculture customer segment delivered sales volumes and average prices above expectations, particularly in March.

Guidance Raised on Strong Quarter and Agriculture Pricing

K+S raised its 2026 EBITDA forecast to a range of EUR 630 million to EUR 730 million, up from its previous forecast of EUR 600 million to EUR 700 million. Meyer said the increase reflected the strong first-quarter performance and a positive price trend in the agriculture customer segment over recent weeks.

The revised outlook also incorporates a U.S. dollar exchange rate assumption of 1.17 for the remainder of the year, compared with the previous assumption of 1.20. However, Meyer said higher prices for materials, energy and freight stemming from the conflict in the Middle East have created a negative impact compared with the company’s original assumptions.

At the midpoint of the guidance range, K+S assumes current market price levels for gas and logistics, stable potash prices in Brazil and continued positive spillover effects into other sales markets and product groups. Meyer also said the company assumes higher sulfur prices will continue to support pricing for K+S sulfur specialty products.

For the midpoint to be achieved, Meyer said the price level reached in the agriculture customer segment by mid-year would need to be “roughly” maintained on average during the second half of 2026. He added that the upper end of the range could be reached if overseas prices continue rising and spillover effects persist, including if potassium receives greater emphasis in compound fertilizers and demand increases.

The lower end of the range could occur if the Middle East conflict persists for a longer period, Meyer said. He warned that such a scenario could limit the availability of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers or weaken farmers’ earnings, potentially reducing potash application and pressuring sales prices and volumes in the second half of the year.

Seasonality Points to Lower Q2 EBITDA

Meyer said investors should expect the company’s earnings to follow typical seasonal patterns, with the first and fourth quarters generally the strongest periods due to seasonality in both business segments. The third quarter is typically the weakest because it includes maintenance activity, while the second quarter is normally better than the third quarter but significantly below the first and fourth quarters.

He noted that in 2025, second-quarter EBITDA fell by EUR 90 million compared with the first quarter. This year, Meyer said the gap between the first and second quarters is expected to be even larger because of the unusually strong de-icing salt business in the first quarter and higher energy and logistics costs.

In response to a question about quarter-to-quarter bridging items, management said last year’s first-quarter inventory build and second-quarter inventory drawdown had contributed to the seasonal movement. The company said a similar seasonal effect could occur this year, though “maybe not exactly in the same magnitude,” because production in the first quarter was again good.

De-Icing Demand Seen Normalizing, No Stock Build Reported

Asked whether the strong start to the winter season could lead to elevated inventories at municipalities and lower pre-order volumes later in the year, management said it did not see evidence of stockpiling. The company said demand in March was high due to weather conditions and that the product had already been used on roads.

K+S said it expects demand over the coming months to be at a normal level. Management added that year-end performance will ultimately depend on weather conditions in November and December.

Sulfur Products Benefit From Pricing Support

Management said pricing conditions for sulfate of potash, or SOP, differ by region. Overseas markets are already seeing higher price levels, while Europe is more stable because Mannheim producers have high sulfur inventories and K+S has a price list in place until the end of May. The company also noted that summer is typically a weaker season for SOP in Europe.

Responding to a question about sulfur assumptions in the guidance, management said K+S has several sulfur-related products, including SOP, Kieserit, a sulfur and magnesium product, and Korn-Kali, which also includes sulfur. The company expects some spillover effects to these products over the coming weeks, though management said those effects are somewhat behind developments in muriate of potash pricing.

Management also said it is positive that sulfur prices are not seeing the seasonal dip observed in prior years. Stable prices after the current price list period would already represent a positive development compared with the company’s original assumptions, management said.

Global Demand Remains Strong

Asked about demand trends by region, management said K+S continues to see “real good and strong demand” and is able to optimize netbacks by managing contracts across markets.

The company pointed to high import volumes in Brazil and additional demand in China, where domestic price levels remain high. Management also cited acceptance of higher prices in China for cross-border deliveries from Russia, expected smaller-volume increases in India and continued strong demand in Southeast Asia compared with last year, supported by favorable palm oil prices.

“We currently don’t see a decrease of demand,” management said.

During the Q&A session, K+S was also asked about a high interest expense in the profit and loss statement. Management said the financial result can be affected by exchange-rate changes and noted that cash interest in the cash flow statement was “actually quite stable.”

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

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