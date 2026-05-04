Krystal Biotech, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $55.93 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $35.73 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.0% to $116.36 million from $88.18 million last year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $55.93 Mln. vs. $35.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.83 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $116.36 Mln vs. $88.18 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.