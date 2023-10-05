(KRUS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Kura Sushi (KRUS) closed the most recent trading day at $67.20, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 19.33% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Kura Sushi will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, up 19.05% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $55.75 million, reflecting a 32.74% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kura Sushi. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kura Sushi currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kura Sushi's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 150.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.29.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

