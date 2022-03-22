KRTX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KRTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $119.65, changing hands as high as $119.80 per share. Karuna Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRTX's low point in its 52 week range is $93.77 per share, with $161.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.25.

