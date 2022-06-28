Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Gains on Strong TiO2 Demand & Pricing

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO is benefiting from higher demand and selling prices of titanium dioxide (TiO2), which are driving its performance despite headwinds from higher raw material, logistics and energy costs.

Shares of Kronos, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, have gained 31.3% over the past year against the 11.6% decline of its industry.



Kronos Worldwide is gaining from higher demand for TiO2, which is driving its volumes and top line. Higher demand in European and North American markets are likely to drive its TiO2 sales volumes in 2022. New product development, a solid customer base and effective marketing strategies are also working in the company’s favor. The company, on its first-quarter call, said that it expects global demand for consumer products to remain strong through the balance of 2022.



The company is also gaining from higher selling prices. Its average TiO2 selling prices rose 7% on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter. The company is expected to continue to benefit from higher TiO2 selling prices in the second quarter of 2022 on strong consumer demand.



Based on strong demand, the company expects TiO2 selling prices to increase through the balance of the year. Kronos Worldwide also expects its sales and income from operations for 2022 to be higher on a year-over-year basis.



Earnings estimates for Kronos Worldwide have also been going up over the past two months, reflecting analysts’ optimism. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 has increased around 60.9%. The consensus estimate for the second quarter of 2022 has also been revised 54.5% upward over the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for 2022 for Kronos Worldwide is currently pegged at $2.06, reflecting an expected year-over-year growth of 110.2%. Earnings are also expected to register a 131.8% growth in the second quarter.

