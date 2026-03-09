KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC (KRO) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -$82.80 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$82.80 million, or -$0.72 per share. This compares with -$13.20 million, or -$0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $418.30 million from $423.10 million last year.

KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$82.80 Mln. vs. -$13.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.72 vs. -$0.12 last year. -Revenue: $418.30 Mln vs. $423.10 Mln last year.

