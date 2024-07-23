Kronos Sets Additional Private Offering Of EUR 75 Mln, 9.50% Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) on Tuesday announced a private offering of 75 million euros in additional 9.50 percent senior secured notes due 2029 through its unit Kronos International, Inc.

Kronos intends to use the proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of its debt with Wells Fargo.

The notes are being offered as additional notes to the existing 276.174 million euros of 9.50 percent senior secured notes due 2029 that KII issued on February 12.

The company noted that other than with respect to the date of issuance and issue price, the notes will have the same terms as the existing notes.

