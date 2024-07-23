News & Insights

Markets
KRO

Kronos Sets Additional Private Offering Of EUR 75 Mln, 9.50% Senior Notes

July 23, 2024 — 03:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) on Tuesday announced a private offering of 75 million euros in additional 9.50 percent senior secured notes due 2029 through its unit Kronos International, Inc.

Kronos intends to use the proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of its debt with Wells Fargo.

The notes are being offered as additional notes to the existing 276.174 million euros of 9.50 percent senior secured notes due 2029 that KII issued on February 12.

The company noted that other than with respect to the date of issuance and issue price, the notes will have the same terms as the existing notes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.