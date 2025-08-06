Kronos (KRO) Q2 Revenue Falls 1%

Key Points Kronos Worldwide reported a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.08) for Q2 2025, missing analyst expectations of $0.14 in GAAP EPS.

Revenue (GAAP) was $494.4 million, falling short of the $504.73 million GAAP consensus and Revenue declined 1% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO), a global producer of titanium dioxide pigments used in products such as coatings, plastics, and paper, released its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 6, 2025. The report highlighted a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.08), which fell well below the analyst consensus of $0.14. Revenue (GAAP) was $494.4 million, missing the expected $504.73 million and marking a slight decrease from the same period last year. Earnings, profits, and margins all showed notable declines in the quarter and the first six months of 2025 (GAAP), pointing to a difficult quarter for the company amid market and cost headwinds.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.08) $0.14 $0.17 ($0.25) Revenue (GAAP) $494.4 million $504.73 million $500.5 million -1.2 % Segment Profit – TiO2 $10.9 million $41.1 million (73.5 %) EBITDA $22.2 million $56.2 million -60.5 % Sales Volume – TiO2(thousand metric tons) 132 134 -1.5 %

Overview of Kronos Worldwide's Business and Key Success Factors

Kronos Worldwide is one of the world's top five producers of titanium dioxide, also known as TiO₂. Titanium dioxide is a white pigment used to enhance brightness and durability in coatings, plastics, and paper products. The company's key markets are North America and Europe, where it held market shares of 17% and 14%, respectively, as of 2024.

Its recent business focus has revolved around maintaining market share, driving operational efficiency, and controlling costs. Other key factors include keeping a reliable raw material supply, meeting environmental regulations, and satisfying a diverse customer base through market and product diversification.

Key Developments and Performance Drivers in the Quarter

The second quarter saw a GAAP net loss and revenue decline that significantly missed expectations. Net sales (GAAP) decreased by 1% year over year, with product sales volumes for TiO₂ falling from 134,000 metric tons in Q2 2024 to 132,000 metric tons in Q2 2025. This modest drop in volume, combined with a 1% year-over-year decrease in average selling prices, squeezed revenue further.

Production capacity utilization, a key efficiency measure, fell sharply from 99% in Q2 2024 to 81% in Q2 2025. An 18-percentage-point drop in utilization left about $20 million in unabsorbed fixed production costs, highlighting how lower output raised per-unit expenses. Gross margin (GAAP) narrowed from $100.2 million in Q2 2024 to $62.8 million, as higher inventory costs and currency movements, particularly involving the euro, also affected sales and profitability, which added further pressure to margins.

The company completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in the Louisiana Pigment Company, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. This move, finalized on July 16, 2024, is intended to provide Kronos with full control over an important source of TiO₂ production.

Kronos also commented on industry-wide issues contributing to weak demand. It cited "global uncertainty related to U.S. trade policies, geopolitical tensions, and general hesitancy by customers to build inventories" as reasons for deferred market recovery. Increased competition, supply chain complexity, and pricing dynamics continue to challenge both the company and the broader TiO₂ sector. The quarter did not include major restructuring charges, in contrast to some prior periods.

Looking Ahead: Company Outlook and Investor Focus

Kronos management did not issue concrete financial guidance for the next quarter or fiscal 2025 in the earnings release. Instead, it emphasized risks and uncertainties that could affect future performance, including demand visibility, the integration of the LPC acquisition, raw material and energy costs, as well as currency fluctuations.

For investors, key areas to monitor will include recovery in TiO₂ pricing, trends in production volumes, and progress in absorbing fixed costs through higher plant utilization. Given the lack of specific forward guidance and ongoing market uncertainty, the quarter's results underline the company’s sensitivity to shifts in demand, cost pressures, and competitive dynamics.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

