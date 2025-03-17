KRONOS BIO Earnings Preview: Recent $KRON Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KRONOS BIO ($KRON) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,509,200 and earnings of -$0.26 per share.
KRONOS BIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of KRONOS BIO stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARTNERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT GROUP, LLP removed 1,084,012 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,029,811
- MARINER, LLC removed 1,041,031 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,040,926
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,003,382 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $953,212
- ARTAL GROUP S.A. removed 842,954 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $842,869
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 554,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $526,775
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 329,302 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $312,836
- PRIVIUM FUND MANAGEMENT (UK) LTD removed 292,182 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $292,152
