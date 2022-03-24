Krones Issues 2022 Guidance; Uta Anders To Succeed Norbert Broger As CFO

(RTTNews) - Krones (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) confirmed its preliminary 2021 figures. Looking forward, the company said it made a strong start to fiscal 2022 with a very large order backlog. However, the company noted that the various uncertainties mean that the business environment remains challenging.

For the full year 2022, the Executive Board forecasts revenue growth of 5% to 8% with an improved EBITDA margin of 8% to 9%. The target for ROCE in 2022 is 10% to 12%. The company's outlook is influenced by the Ukraine war and other uncertainties.

Also, the Supervisory Board has appointed Uta Anders as member of the Executive Board to assume the office of CFO with effect from 1 January 2023. Uta Anders succeeds Norbert Broger. Uta Anders was with thyssenkrupp for 20 years. Most recently, she was CFO and commercial director of thyssenkrupp System Engineering.

At the Annual General Meeting for the fiscal year 2021, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 1.40 euros per share. Krones said its long-term dividend policy is to pay out 25% to 30% of consolidated net income to shareholders.

