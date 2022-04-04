Krones Increases Prices For New Machines And Lines

(RTTNews) - Beverage filling and packaging company Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) said that it increased prices for all bottling and packaging equipment and for process technology by a further 4% as of 1 April 2022.

There are ongoing significant supply shortages for certain materials as well as disruptions in the global value chain, which lead to further cost increases, the company said.

The company noted that just two years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the market continues to recover visibly - and the company has reported a good order situation, insuring a solid starting position for 2022.

The company said, due to the continuing high level of market demand, the lead times for projects are currently becoming significantly longer, extending into 2023.

